NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Great American Bash night two on Syfy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on Syfy.

-Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “MSK” Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

-Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey

-Kendal Grey vs. Wren Sinclair

Powell’s POV: NXT is back on Syfy again tonight due to the Olympics the show carries the Great American Bash night two theme. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).