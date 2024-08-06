WWE Bash in Berlin lineup: The card for the Labor Day weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bash in Berlin event that will be held on Saturday, August 31 in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena.

-Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: The World Heavyweight Championship was set up on Raw as Orton’s rematch after his controversial loss to Gunther in the King of the Ring tournament finals. Colin McGuire will be filling in for me with the live review of this event. Jake Barnett will team up with a co-host for a same day audio review ofBash in Berlin that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).