What's happening...

5/21 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for the Intercontinental Championship, the latest with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso

May 21, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,135)
Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center
Aired May 21, 2021 on Fox

The show will begin at the top of the hour…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.