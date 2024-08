CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Raw television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on The Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made, Gunther and Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, new Judgment Day, and more.