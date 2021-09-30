Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Candice Michelle, Cameron Grimes, Chris Von Erich, Bobby Jaggers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a B grade with 38 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and C finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and A finished a close third with 19 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Candice Michelle is 43.

-Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee Caddell) is 28.

-The late Chris Von Erich (Chris Adkisson) was born on September 30, 1969. He took his own life on September 12, 1991.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) died on September 30, 2012 at age 64.