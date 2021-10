CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal, Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay, 16-man tag team match, and more (29:09)…

Click here for the September 29 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.