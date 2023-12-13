AEW Dynamite results (12/13): Powell’s live review of Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley, Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe, Rush vs. Jay Lethal, and Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo in Continental Classic matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 219)

Arlington, Texas at College Park Center

Aired live December 13, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] Samoa Joe made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. The broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in and recapped last week’s angle that saw MJF laid out backstage with a broken beer bottle next to him.

Joe recalled vowing to protect MJF until their AEW World Championship match at the Worlds Collide pay-per-view. Joe said he was made a liar due to what happened to MJF last week. He spoke about the beer bottle brand and insinuated that Hangman Page was behind the attack. Joe said he searched for Page backstage and he was missing.

Hangman Page made his entrance and joined Joe in the ring. Page told him he doesn’t care about the whodunnit. Joe said Hangman approached him like he was playing detective when he may have already made up his mind and was now in the role of executioner. Page suggested that Joe do something about it.

“Samoa!” was yelled by Roderick Strong, who walked onto the stage wearing a neck brace and was accompanied by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong headed to the ring and recalled people being attacked by The Devil character after they challenged MJF. Strong said no one saw MJF be attacked, he was just lying backstage.

Page punched Strong, who exited the ring. Joe and Page bickered and then Joe left the ring. Strong returned to the ring and hit Page from behind and was rewarded for it by the referee, who strangely called for the bell to start the opening match…

1. Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett). Excalibur ran through the Continental Classic tournament matches that would take place during the show. Page hit a standing shooting star press on Strong for an early two count.

A short time later, Page dove over the top rope onto Strong at ringside. Page went to the ropes and was grabbed by Taven while Bennett distracted the referee. Strong kicked Page and then gave him a backbreaker on the top turnbuckle heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Page put Strong down with a powerbomb for a near fall. Strong came back and applied a Stronghold, but Page reached the ropes to break the Boston Crab. Page ended up on the apron and clotheslined Strong over the top rope. Page set up for his finisher, but Traven grabbed him while Bennett distracted the referee.

Page hit Strong and then moonsaulted onto Taven. Bennett ran over and was taken out by a Page punch. Page went up top and moonsaulted onto Taven and Strong on the floor. Taven returned to the ring and went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Strong stuffed and set up for another Stronghold, only to have Page counter into a rollup for a two count. Strong connected with a knee strike. Page came right back with a lariat and then hit the Deadeye and scored the clean pin…

Hangman Page defeated Roderick Strong in 14:45.

Powell’s POV: A really well worked opening match between a pair of ROH alums that was preceded by a quality verbal segment. The wrestlers creatively recapped the key points of The Devil angle while making accusations. The tension between Joe and Page was really good. I have no idea why Strong’s character would feel the need to interrupt that unless he’s in cahoots with Joe or Page. That said, I wouldn’t read too much into that because all pro wrestling companies are guilty of scripting wrestlers to interrupt potential fights for no good reason.

2. Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Continental Classic tournament blue league match. CJ Perry walked out with Andrade and then headed to the back with his mask. King was the early aggressor. Andrade came back with a moonsault off the top rope and onto King on the floor. Back in the ring, King chopped Andrade, who was on the ropes, and sent him to the floor. [C]

Andrade executed a dragon screw leg whip and then hit a flying forearm. Andrade kipped up and played to the fans. Andrade wanted to perform his double knees in the corner, but he had to duck a King clothesline instead. Andrade bodyslammed King and then followed up with a split legged moonsault that led to a two count.

Andrade went for double knees again, but King moved out of the way. King turned Andrade inside out with a lariat that got a near fall. King showed frustration. King followed up with a cannonball in the corner and then pulled Andrade away from the ropes and covered him for another near fall.

King hoisted up Andrade, who slipped away. They traded strikes. King ran the ropes and was hit by a big boot. King came right back with a strike of his own and then knocked Andrade to one knee with a forearm shot. King ran the ropes and ate a back elbow.

Andrade went to the ropes and was cut off by King. They ended up fighting while standing on the middle rope. King went for a superplex, but Andrade countered into a DDT on the top turnbuckle. Andrade hit the hammerlock DDT and scored the clean pin…

Andrade defeated Brody King in 14:45 to earn three points in a Continental Classic blue league match.

The updated blue league standings have Andrade in first place with nine points, Brody King and Bryan Danielson with six points, Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston each with three points, and Daniel Garcia with no points. All six entrants have worked three tournament matches…

Powell’s POV: Another strong match. King is killing it in the tournament. I haven’t given much consideration to Andrade winning the tournament and I still don’t think he will, but I like that he’s being positioned as a strong threat by leading his league.

Renee Paquette interviewed Kevin Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich on the backstage ring set and asked how they came to be in AEW. Kevin said he loves AEW. He said he likes the style and has a lot of friends in AEW. Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and Trent Beretta showed up. Cassidy invited Ross and Marshall to team with him on Rampage. Beretta took issue that he and Danhausen weren’t invited to team with Cassidy, who simply said they were in Texas, which Beretta accepted. They all put their hands together…

Kenny Omega made his entrance in non-wrestling attire… [C] The tail end of Chris Jericho’s entrance to Fozzy’s “Judas” was shown coming out of the break while the broadcast team recapped their issues with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Jericho blamed Starks and Bill for he and Omega not appearing on television lately. He said he thought of what he would say to them for the last three weeks and then called them out.

AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill made their entrance and stood on the stage. Starks asked the fans if they missed him. Starks said he has nothing against Omega and thanked him for AEW, but he said Jericho sucks the life out of everything. Starks asked Omega if he really thinks he can trust Jericho and pointed to what happened to the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Bill told Omega to think of the things that Jericho has done to him. He said no one would be surprised if Jericho turned on Omega too. Omega said Jericho knows he doesn’t trust him. Omega brought The Firm faction and asked the fans if they remembered it, then said he couldn’t say that he did either. He said The Firm was more like The Flaccid.

Omega announced that he and Jericho will take the AEW Tag Team Titles from Starks and Bill at Worlds Collide. Starks accepted the challenge. Starks said he hopes Jericho remembers January when he beat him on Dynamite. Bill pointed out that Starks actually beat Jericho twice. Starks said he knows Jericho in and out.

Starks said he and Bill are the best tag team even though they don’t have a name. Jericho and Omega said they could fix that. Jericho went with “The Absolute Assholes” and was actually censored when he said assholes, but some fans chanted it. Jericho said he could do better and was censored when he suggested The Rick and The Dick. Omega asked if it was his first day on the job. Jericho said they could call them Big Billy Starks.

Starks said that one fell flat. He also accused Jericho of getting his clothes at Hot Topic. Jericho said Starks was a less charismatic version of Enzo Amore. Omega said Enzo at least talked up Big Bill and didn’t steal the full spotlight. Starks fired up and said if they want a war, they would get one and called the Winnipeg Scumbags. Omega mocked the scumbags name and then did his usual closing line…

Powell’s POV: That was terrible. The mock names sucked almost as much as the Golden Jets name, and Omega’s closing line schtick is a groaner at this point. Omega also reverted to dressing like he’s doing a home workout rather than like a star on a major television show.

[Hour Two] AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm made her entrance and was followed by Mariah May, who held the title belt for her. Storm joined the broadcast team. The entrances of Ruby Soho and Riho followed. Storm asked if they wanted her to do color or play-by-play. Taz said he handles the color and his partners aren’t very good at play-by-play…

3. Riho vs. Ruby Soho. Early in the match, Riho went up top, but Soho cut her off. Soho went for a German suplex. Riho elbowed her way free, causing Soho fall back and hang onto the ropes while Riho double stomped her heading into a PIP break. [C]

As the match was taking place, Storm told “Mr. Khan” she was ready for her closeup and then they got a black and white shot of her mugging for the camera. Soho avoided a top rope double stomp and then hit the No Future Kick for a near fall.

Soho hit a back elbow and then applied a standing guillotine, but Riho performed a Northern Lights Suplex. Riho followed up with a Dragon Suplex and then hit a meteora and scored the clean pin. Storm did a slow clap while Excalibur said she didn’t look all that impressed…

Riho beat Ruby Soho in roughly 9:30.

A Wardlow video package aired. As match footage aired, he said he’s been preparing for war since he returned. He said he’s left a path of pure mayhem behind him, destroying every single person in his way. He said just like the archangel Michael, he will be the one who will bring The Devil to his knees. Wardlow said MJF’s world is coming to an end…

Rush came out with Dralistico, Preston Vance, and Jose. Rush headed to the ring for his tournament match, which Excalibur said was a “must win” for him… [C] Jay Lethal made his entrance…

4. Rush vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match. Taz drew attention to the wrap around Rush’s left thigh. Lethal did the early strut for boos. Rush came right back with a suplex and a running knee strike. Lethal rolled to the floor. Rush followed and ran Lethal into the barricade twice.

Late in the match, Rush suplexed Lethal into the corner. Rush went for Bull’s Horns, but Lethal stood up and kicked him. Lethal went for a Lethal Injection, but Rush put him in a sleeper and got the submission win. Excalibur said Rush hasn’t forgotten about how Jon Moxley put him to sleep last week.

Rush defeated Jay Lethal in 4:30 to earn three points in a Continental Classic gold league match.

The updated gold league standings were shown. Excalibur said Rush needs Swerve Strickland to lose in the main event and then he had to beat him next week to have any chance to advance to the semifinals of the gold league. Meanwhile, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt came out and walked to the back with a dejected Lethal…

Powell’s POV: The match was well worked, but Lethal continues to feel like the weakest link of the tournament due to the predictability of his match outcomes thus far.

As the previous match was taking place, Excalibur hyped Andrade vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, and Brody King vs. Bryan Danielson in blue league tournament matches for Saturday’s AEW Collision…

A video package aired on Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland and included soundbites from their past promos…

5. Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match. Briscoe dropkicked White to start the match. The crowd chanted “Dem Boys” in support of Briscoe, who performed a Death Valley Driver. Briscoe went up top and hit his Froggy Bow elbow drop. White rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned.

Briscoe followed White to ringside. White got tangled up in camera cords, which prevented Briscoe from tossing him back inside the ring momentarily. A short time later, White dumped Mark over the top rope and to the ringside floor. Back in the ring, White put Briscoe down with a DDT for a two count heading into a PIP break. [C]