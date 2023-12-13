12/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 289): Will Pruett on WWE Raw TV rights rumors, AEW Continental Classic, WWE and MLW settlement, Paul Levesque as head of WWE creative

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net Staffer Will Pruett returning to discuss WWE Raw TV rights rumors, AEW Continental Classic, WWE and MLW settlement, Paul Levesque as head of WWE creative, and more…

