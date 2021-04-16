Impact Wrestling Rebellion lineup: AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match headlines, six additional matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view that will air Sunday, April 25 on pay-per-view.
-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match.
-Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles.
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Championship.
-Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander in a three-way for the X Division Championship.
-Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona.
-Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel in a Last Man Standing match.
-“Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.
Powell’s POV: The lineup has come together nicely. Scott D’Amore has vowed that there will be a finish to the main event that will see one man leave with both titles. Mauro Ranallo has been added to the Impact broadcast team for Rebellion. I will be covering the show live as it airs on April 25. The pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via FITE.TV.
