Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Matt Hardy, Kairi Sane, Stanislaus Zbyszko

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Pro Wrestling Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week will be available later today.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes X Division Champion Josh Alexander kicking off the show. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes A-Kid vs. Rampage Brown vs. Nathan Frazer to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a B grade with 48 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Hardy is 47.

-Kairi Sane (Kaori Housako) is 33.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) died on September 23, 1967 at age 88.