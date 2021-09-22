What's happening...

09/22 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, FTR vs. Sting and Darby Allin

September 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, FTR vs. Sting and Darby Allin, and more (26:25)…

Click here for the September 22 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

