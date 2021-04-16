What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s WrestleMania 37 fallout edition

April 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis.

-What’s next for Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair?

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show includes the debut of the new broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfree. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

