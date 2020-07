Impact Wrestling announces “Slammiversary CELL-ebration” virtual fanfest

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce their “Slammiversary CELL-ebration” virtual fanfest.

IMPACT Wrestling announced full details today for the “Slammiversary CELL-ebration” – a virtual fanfest to honor the company’s 18th anniversary and get fans ready for the live pay-per-view extravaganza.

Slammiversary CELL-ebration will be an interactive, perk-filled, 2-hour virtual private party on Saturday, July 18, starting at 10 a.m. Central Time and originate from the Slammiversary venue.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne will host the Slammiversary CELL-ebration which will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars – and fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or a computer.

Fans also will get to participate in unique interactive elements, including trivia contests, and everyone who registers will score numerous prizes for attending – and also hear last-minute updates about Slammiversary, including news about wrestlers who might be appearing at Slammiversary, as has been speculated for weeks.

The Slammiversary CELL-ebration will, tentatively, feature appearances by such IMPACT stars as Deonna Purrazzo, Willie Mack, The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) and Ken Shamrock, among others – and fans will have the chance to personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Fans around the world can participate, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open at:

https://impac.tw/ SlammCELLebration​

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

** The official Slammiversary t-shirt.

** A $25 gift certificate to ShopIMPACT.com.

** Autographed photos.

** A personal cameo-style video message from an IMPACT star.

** The first 50 fans to register also will receive a free 3-month subscription to Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Powell’s POV: The price is listed as $100 for the event, plus $10 for shipping and handling. It’s a creative way to bring in some of the revenue that the company is missing out on by not being able to hold a traditional fanfest due to the pandemic. If you take part in the fanfest, you are encouraged to send a review of the event to me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.