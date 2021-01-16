1/16 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill results: Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Title, Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title, Ethan Page vs. Karate Man

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Aired January 16, 2021 on pay-per-view and FITE.TV

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios



Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Pre-Show on AXS TV

-The pre-show panel of Jon Burton, Madison Rayne, and Scott D’Amore introduced themselves and ran through the card. They spoke about Moose replacing Alex Shelley in the main event. Burton set up a video package on the Knockouts Title match.

-Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Don Callis were shown talking backstage. Callis said Moose has a two-year contract with Impact. He said he’s a reasonable guy and no one wants to be made miserable for two years.