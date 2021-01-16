WrestleMania 2021 through 2023 dates and location announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following dates for future WrestleMania events.
-WrestleMania 2021: Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium
-WrestleMania 2022: Sunday, April 3 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium
-WrestleMania 2023: Sunday, April 2 in Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium.
Powell’s POV: Barring a change, WrestleMania will be switching back to being a single day event in 2022. It will be interesting to see how many fans will be allowed to attend this year’s shows due to COVID-19. For that matter, I’m curious to see what the two-day WrestleMania means for NXT Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.
