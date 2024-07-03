WWE NXT media call: Live notes on Shawn Michaels speaking with the pro wrestling media ahead of Sunday’s NXT Heatwave

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Shawn Michaels spoke with the pro wresting media on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 to promote Sunday’s NXT Heatwave premium live event. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Shawn Michaels opened the call by running through the NXT Heatwave lineup. He noted that some of the NXT crew had to get passports for the first time in their lives due to the show being held in Toronto.

-Michaels was asked by Mike Johnson about the potential involvement with TNA given that the show is in Canada and how things are going with Anthem. Michaels spoke about other working arrangements and said AJ Styles will be working with Pro Wrestling Noah, and they have crossovers with Bloodsport. Michaels said he could not give any specifics regarding NXT and TNA.

-Dominic DeAngelo asked about Charlie Dempsey. Michaels spoke about how he is very adaptable and said he thinks he thrives with crossovers in Pro Wrestling Noah and Bloodsport. He said they are trying to find out how of entertainment ability that he has like his father William Regal possesses. Michaels credited Dempsey with embracing that and showing a lot of range.

-John Pollock asked about the departures of Gable Steveson and Drew Gulak and the contributing factors. Pollock also asked if there was a disciplinary reason for Gulak. Michaels said Gulak’s contract was up and there wasn’t a place for him on the main roster. Michaels said Steveson is incredibly talented and wished him well with his NFL career.

-Kimmy Sokol asked Michaels about Mia Yim’s recent involvement in NXT. Michaels said she has been fantastic and added that it’s a huge plus whenever they have main roster wrestlers come down to help the younger talent. Michaels said Michin seems to enjoy it and likes having more than three minutes to showcase herself.

-Michaels was asked by Steve Fall about rumors that NXT will be on the road for the first show on The CW. Fall asked if Michaels would like to take the show on the road every week. Michael said he hears rumors about the first show too, but did not make anything official. He said it’s above his pay grade, but they are thrilled to get out on the road for premium live events. He spoke about the excitement of the crew for going to Toronto. He noted that Je’Von Evans is a wrestler who has not left the country before.

-Kenny McIntosh asked about Joe Hendry. Michaels said he met Hendry for the first time when Hendry appeared on television. He called him a bright young man and said he would like to work with him again. Michaels said Hendry has a very bright future and said he likes the way Hendry has done things on his own via social media.

-Stephanie Hypes brought up NXT Battleground being held at UFC Apex. Michaels said he thinks they learned a lot when they were there and had good things to say about working with the UFC folks. He said they also learned how they can make things better the next time they go there.

-Adam Silverstein asked about Je’Von Evans and how he has adapted. Michaels appreciates that Evans seems to be very patient and doesn’t think he’s immediately ready for the main roster. He said Evans is living his best life and have the best time in the world. Michaels said Evans is extremely talented. Michaels said Evans will do amazing things in the ring and he will praise him, but it’s just another day at the office for Evans.

-Phil Strum asked about Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. Michaels said they are fantastic. He recalled working with Spears in NXT many years ago and said he was a great guy then and a great guy now. He said he’s just getting to know Page and praised them both for the leadership that they bring.

-Bill Pritchard was asked about social media and creating buzz by bringing in Sexyy Red and how much of that is his idea. Michaels said he plays dumb when it comes to social media, but he has Twitter. He said he was familiar with Joe Hendry before they had him on NXT television. Michaels said he takes the social media team’s input and they run analytics on things. He said they have young people on their creative team and that helps him. He said that when he calls someone a narc, they tell him that no one says that now.

-Matthew Aguilar asked about Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and being included in a song. Michaels said he enjoys that sort of thing.

-Graham Mirmina asked about life after the WWE Draft and how it has been different compared to past years. Michaels spoke about changes to storylines. He said he takes things too personal and cares too much. Michaels said he can’t help it. Michaels said Paul Levsque taught him that there will be ebbs and flows and that you can’t get too high or too low.

-Josh Nason asked about bringing in veterans and whether it’s a good lesson for wrestlers who might be worried about not getting opportunities. Michaels said just about everyone who walks through the doors at NXT understands that it is developmental. He said they don’t just handle development inside the ropes. He said it’s a business and how talents handle situations can affect how they move forward.

-Alistair McGeorge asked about the Brooks Jensen storyline and finding a sensitive way to tell the story. Michaels was also asked about the story being similar to his own. Michaels said they always want to be sensitive. He said there are times when you miss the mark and people take something from a story that was not intentional.

-Jim Varsallone asked about the Florida house shows being scaled back after the pandemic and how the younger wrestlers get their reps. Michaels spoke about adding to the Florida loop and holding smaller shows at the WWE Performance Center.

-I asked about Lola Vice and the potential of her being fast tracked to the main roster. Michaels spoke about his goal to have the wrestlers as ready as possible for the main roster. He spoke favorably about Vice and said she has all the tools, yet emphasized the general need to give talent the tools they need even if it means keeping them in NXT longer than some might like.

-John Powell brought up Madusa telling a story of offering to help in another company and essentially being rejected. Michaels spoke about veterans mentoring in NXT.

-Kelly Wells asked about Kelani Jordan. Michaels got into talking about talent moving up to the main roster and being exposed to a new audience. He said Jordan is someone who will continue to learn and grow in NXT. Michaels closed out the call with a plug for NXT Heatwave.