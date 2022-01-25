Former NXT producer launches new website, consulting business, and music

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Tuesday to promote former NXT producer Ryan Katz’s new business plans.

During his 8.5 year run as part of WWE NXT’s creative development department, Ryan Katz has worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry, and now he’s available to up and coming and aspiring future superstars through his new website and consulting business.

As part of the team laying the foundational groundwork for future stars, Katz’s recent work has taken place outside of the spotlight and his influence truly has been known only by those with whom he has worked. Katz uses a multitude of techniques and motivational stylings to help a performer find their authentic and believable voice, ultimately guiding them to unleash their true potential and exceed it. “It’s all about building confidence and making the performer feel comfortable when they’re uncomfortable,” exclaimed Katz. “With this business being so much about learning and criticism it’s important to maintain enthusiasm and self-esteem through constant critique.” Katz makes everyone he works with feel inspired, excited, confident, and ready to take on the world.

Sitting under the learning tree as an apprentice to “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, Katz was mentored in presentation skills and the art of communication from the industry’s best. In later years, Katz was able to travel with and learn from William Regal, one of the most respected minds in wrestling.

In addition to helping develop the next generation of wrestling talent, Katz is also bringing his skillset and charm to the worlds of corporate teambuilding and seminars, school assemblies, on-camera performance, hosting, and even wedding officiating.

Always one to make the most out of opportunities, Katz will also be returning to his hip-hop roots with the regular release of his new hip-hop music video series on his social media channels with the intent to drop an EP this summer.

With an extremely diverse and versatile set of skills, take a look at how Ryan Katz can be of service to you, and help make your dreams come true.

###

ABOUT RYAN KATZ aka GQ Money aka Fabian Kaelin aka Smiley

With 23-years in the pro wrestling industry Ryan Katz has done it all. Having performed as GQ Money for XPW, Fabian Kaelin for WSX on MTV, and as himself hosting Afterbuzz TV’s Monday Night Raw after-show, Ryan Katz is the versatile epitome of style with a smile. As an accomplished hip-hop MC, Katz, under the alias Smiley, has opened up for legendary artists such as KRS-ONE, Digital underground and Kurtis Blow.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Ryan the best of luck with his new business ventures and in life after WWE.