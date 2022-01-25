WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show without football competition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.766 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.613 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .43 rating.

Powell’s POV: There was no football competition for Raw for the first time since August. The first hour of Raw averaged .45 million viewers. Hour two drew .47 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged .47 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and first respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 25, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.819 million viewers for the Royal Rumble go-home show.