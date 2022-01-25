1/25 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match, Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT North American Championship, Toxic Attraction vs. Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta, two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live January 25, 2022 on USA Network

The show started off with a close-up shot of the Dusty Rhodes Cup. MSK, Wes Lee and Nash Carter, were standing next to the Dusty Cup. Wes Lee wanted to touch it but Carter noted that bad things might happen if you touch the cup. MSK talked about winning the cup for a 2nd year in a row…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Joseph announced that the Dusty Rhodes Classic finals will take place on the “NXT Vengence Day” Themed episode on February 15…

1. “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Jacket Time” KUSHIDA and Ikeman Jiro in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. MSK dominated Kushida early on with quick tags and chain wrestling. Jiro tagged in. Lee dominated with quickness and evasion. Lee nailed Jiro with a dropkick after Jiro tried to pose with his jacket. Jiro turned Lee inside out with a jacket lariat. Kushida tagged in allowing Jacket Time to hit Lee with tandem punches and a double team bulldog. Jacket Time cut the ring in half on Lee for a stretch.

Lee gave Jiro an Irish Whip which allowed Carter to tag in and hit Jiro with a Bronco Buster. Carter got boos (is the Izzy thing still a thing? ugh..). Lee blind tagged in. Jiro sent Carter to ringside. Carter held Jiro in place with a stunner, which allowed Lee to swoop in with a gamengiri. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Carter hit Jiro with a flurry of strikes, a German, and a standing Shooting Star for a two count. Lee tagged in but Jiro regained control Jiro hit Lee with a nice looking Thrill of the Kill for a two count. Kushida tagged in and Jacket Time hit Lee with double team strikes. Carter broke up the subsequent pin. Jiro slipped a bit and missed a Swanton. Carter tagged in and hit Kushida with a strike. Kushida countered Carter’s Hot Fire Flame with a Hoverboard Lock. Carter rammed Kushida into the corner. MSK hit Kushida with a Doomsday Blockbuster to give Lee the win.

MSK defeated Jacket Time to advance to the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Joseph noted that MSK will face the “Cinderella Story” of Enofe and Blade in the next round. Jacket Time and MSK traded bows and handshakes out of respect after the match…

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark were chatting backstage. Stark talked about how she’s not going to be ready in time to team with Shirai to wrestle in the Dusty Classic. Shirai didn’t seem interested. Stark wondered if Shirai didn’t want a new partner because she’s starting to warm up to Stark. Tiffany Stranton showed up to mock Stark and Shirai’s fashion. Stratton noted she was facing Shirai later in the show…

While MSK were still eyeing the Dusty Cup, Legado Del Fantasma, made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good high-energy opening match. MSK never disappoints. I wonder if they were getting boos because the fans preferred Jacket Time more as babyfaces, or if the small “Izzy” fan group is still booing Nash Carter for what is, to me, a pretty petty reason. My guess is it’s the Izzy thing because now that most hardcore fans are aware of it, they are trying to counter that vocal minority. Looking forward to see how they handle MSK’s journey in the tournament. As for Jacket Time, I’m not a huge fan at this point. Kushida should be a badass, but 2.0 has framed him as a comedy sidekick to the comedy sidekick. It didn’t encourage me that he took the pin here too. Jiro’s great, but he should be a comedy singles star, not an anchor to Kushida. I still say though, Jiro’s JPoppy theme is still one of my favorite entrance themes in modern pro wrestling.