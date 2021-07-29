Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Chris Sabin vs. Moose.

-Impact Tag Champions “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match.

-Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Fallah Bahh, and No Way (Jose).

-Kaleb vs. Taylor Wilde.

-Deaner and Rhino vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel. Thursday’s “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Mickie James at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Redemption 2018 on Thursday afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.