Mark Henry on AEW Rampage and his Olympics experience

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Mark Henry

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Henry on AEW Rampage: “I’m really excited because I never met a microphone that I didn’t like, and I get a chance to do something that I do anyway just to entertain myself.”

Henry on his experiences in the Barcelona and Atlanta Games: “Man, it’s a sense of accomplishment that I can only say that having my kids felt like that. It just made you feel like, ‘Wow, I did something!'”

Other topics include how his love of microphones and armchair quarterbacking wrestling matches led to him calling AEW Rampage, what he and Tony Schiavone have been doing behind the scenes to prepare, his coaching/mentoring style, which young talent he’s most excited to work with, how he hopes to put his vast experience to good use at AEW, his thoughts on the new AEW Community Outreach Team, their aspirations and goals, and the joy he receives in helping others, some of his favorite wrestling stories, a couple of his favorite matches, and how he got into weight lifting at just 10-years old.