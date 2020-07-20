WWE’s Kayla Braxton addresses her COVID-19 history and online trolls

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) issued the following statement relating to her battle with COVID-19.

Powell’s POV: It’s sad to see that some “fans” learned nothing from the death of Hana Kimura. Here’s hoping that Braxton realizes that there are far more actual fans who are happy to see her healthy and back on WWE television.



