7/20 NJPW “New Japan Road” results: Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Bushi vs. Evil, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yugi Nagata, and Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Road

Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall

Streamed July 20, 2020 on New Japan World

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan beat Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura.

2. Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, and Yoshi-Hashi beat Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Gabriel Kidd.

3. Shingo Takagi and Sanada beat Douki and El Desperado.

4. Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto beat Gedo and Yujiro Takahashi.

5. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yugi Nagata, and Master Wato.

6. Evil, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori beat Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Bushi.

The next NJPW event is Sengoku Lord and is scheduled for Saturday in Nagoya, Japan at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. The show features Evil vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles, and Shingo Takagi vs. El Desperado for the Never Openweight Title.



