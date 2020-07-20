What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: Eight matches set for Tuesday’s online show

July 20, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-KiLynn King vs. Diamante

-Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Brady Pierce and Sabby

-Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel in a non-title match

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler

-Kip Sabian vs. Corey Hollis

-Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs

-Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.