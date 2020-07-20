AEW Dark preview: Eight matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-KiLynn King vs. Diamante
-Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Brady Pierce and Sabby
-Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow
-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel in a non-title match
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler
-Kip Sabian vs. Corey Hollis
-Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs
-Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
We have EIGHT Dark matches ready for tomorrow night!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/ZiTDXCqv3F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020
Be the first to comment