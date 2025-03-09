AEW Revolution polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW Revolution Poll: Vote for the best match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending match for the AEW Women’s Title

Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King for the AEW Continental Championship

Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Outrunners for the AEW Tag Titles

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship