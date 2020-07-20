AEW personality on The Rock’s “Titan Games” tonight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW ring announcer Dasha Gonzalez (Dasha Kuret) will appear as a contestant on tonight’s episode of The Titan Games. The show, which is produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, airs on NBC at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: The former Dasha Fuentes will be competing with her former employer when Titan Games runs opposite the first hour of Raw. It will be fun to see how she performs in the competition.