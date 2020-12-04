12/4 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari, “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Shamir Singh and Sunil Singh

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 208)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed December 4, 2020 on WWE Network

The broadcast team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness kicked off the show by introducing the opening matchup participants. Nigel had a funny rendition of the Demolition theme song, with Sunil and Samir subbed in for Ax and Smash…

1. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh vs. “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker. Once again the match started with The Bollywood Boyz dancing, but this time, Ever Rise didn’t get sucked in and instead rushed them and started brawling with them at ringside. The Bollywood Boyz found themselves being pounded into the barricades and then in the ring where Parker and Martel tagged in and out, wearing down Samir Singh. Parker stomped on Samir and used an arm lock to try and keep him away from his corner, but Samir swung around and used his momentum to tag in Sunil.

Using this blind tag, Sunil tripped up Parker and allowed himself and his brother to stomp on Parker, keeping him grounded. Sunil then used a chin lock to wear him down further before continuing to isolate him from Martel. Parker was met with some chops in the corner, and while he tried to chop back, Samir dragged him right back down to the ground and grabbed a chin lock once more. This time, the chin lock was meant to take Parker out, and after some struggle, Parker was able to arm drag Sunil.

However, Sunil jumped straight back up and hit a wheel kick on Parker for a two count. The Bollywood Boyz then tried for a combo axe handle, but Parker ducked and forced Sunil to hit his brother. Parker then rammed Sunil into the corner and jumped to the corner to tag in Martel. Ever Rise then rushed Sunil and almost out of nowhere hit him with a double corner Flapjack, which resulted in a three count and the victory.

“Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker defeated “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh.

Anish’s Thoughts: A very strange match for a number of reasons, not that it was bad. The match was very short and while I usually overtly love a heel versus heel matchup, this felt like a tester for Ever-Rise as babyfaces. They didn’t do anything overtly heelish and won completely clean after the Bollywood Boyz dominated most of the match and were the only ones to do anything remotely dastardly. Ever-Rise work far better as heels in my opinion and just because of how good that last heel versus heel match between these two was, and how fun Ever-Rise are on social media and TV as heels, I think it is a missed opportunity to place them as babyfaces.

Footage aired of a confrontation between Curt Stallion and Legado Del Fantasma from two days ago on NXT television. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion and his compadres rolled up on Stallion in a Soccer Mom type car and brawled with him, furthering the hostilities between himself and Legado Del Fantasma.

2. Ariya Daivari vs. Curt Stallion. With Stallion clearly not being 100 percent after the attack by Legado del Fantasma, he did his best to hide any ailment. Daivari started the match strong executing a wrist lock and pulling Stallion to the ground. Stallion reversed the hold for a second, but Daivari turned it back and pushed Stallion into the corner.

Daivari then tried for a front facelock, but Stallion forced him over, making Daivari roll him up and push him into the corner where he kicked at Stallion’s gut. Daivari tried for a big chop, but Stallion ducked under it and chopped Daivari himself before rocking him with an uppercut and forcing him to the outside. On the outside, Stallion hit Daivari with a headbutt and smacked his head off the announce table before tossing him into the plexiglass barricade.

Stallion then attempted a Backdrop, but Daivari rolled through and Stallion instead hit a jumping Foot Stomp. Daviari then rolled to the outside, where Stallion ran at him trying for a Suicide Dive, but Daivari rolled out of the way, forcing Stallion hard into the floor and barricade in a very awkward looking landing. He seemed alright, but even McGuinness was clearly concerned on commentary.

Stallion barely crawled back into the ring at nine and sold the head impact well with Daivari immediately jumping on to make matters worse. Daivari then hit Stallion with a middle rope trap neckbreaker, continuing the focus on his head and neck, getting himself a two count. Daivari then switched to a cravat lock, with Stallion struggling to his feet and punching back at Daivari, however Daivari whipped him into the corner and transitioned neatly from a Full Nelson into a Reverse DDT for a great near fall.

Daivari whipped Stallion back and forth before hitting another neckbreaker for yet another two count. A characteristically frustrated Daivari now tried for a Camel Clutch. Stallion felt the hold but muscled out and instigated a chop exchange with Daivari. Stallion ate all of Daviari’s chops and took advantage of an ill-timed Irish Whip by Daivari to hit a running Cross Body to take himself and Daivari out.

Stallion then hit Daivari with a kick combo as they got to their feet followed by a running corner knee and basement dropkick. Stallion then stomped on Daivari’s feet and hit a whip-up DDT for a pair of near falls. Stallion went to the top rope, but Daivari was able to pull him off and hit a uranage for a two count of his own. Daivari was then able to catch Stallion with a superkick and tried for a powerbomb, but Stallion maneuvered it into a Shoulder Breaker.

Stallion once more went to the top rope and hit a big splash for another close two count. Stallion then went to the apron and tried to Suplex Daivari from here, but Daivari hit him with a reverse Hotshot and dropkicked him to the outside. Daivari then went to the top rope for a Splash, but Stallion rolled out of the way and hit a running headbutt for the pinfall victory.

Curt Stallion defeated Ariya Daivari.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a really great match, which I did not see coming. Daivari and Stallion did well to create a different type of match than we usually see from Daivari and it was a fun one. They had a pair of tales being woven, with Stallion not being at 100 percent and with Stallion continually goading Daivari into a chop battle, which eventually worked out for him. A great job by both men to pull out some interesting moves, making the match dynamic to watch from start to finish, neither man looked weak and they got to show something different.

Overall a pretty good show, I think I had my expectations too high for that first match because of my love of heel versus heel matchups, which disappointed me because of how Ever-Rise were positioned. Meanwhile, the Stallion versus Daivari match really surprised me with how unique it was in making both men look great and really got me excited for Stallion versus Santos Escobar for the title.