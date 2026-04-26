WWE LFG, Biography: WWE Legends, and WWE Greatest Moments premiere tonight on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Biography: WWE Legends “The Curse of the Von Erichs, Part 1” airs tonight on A&E starting at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments premieres tonight with two episodes on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first episode focuses on WrestleMania in the 2000s, and the second episode spotlights WrestleMania in the 2010s.

Powell’s POV: Next week’s “Biography: WWE Legends” is the second and final part on the Von Erichs. The May 10 biography is on The Legion of Doom. They saved the one I’m looking forward for for last, as The Four Horsemen biography airs on May 17. Meanwhile, on LFG, Owens and Nattie are replacing Undertaker and Michelle McCool, who were on the season two coaching staff with Booker and Bubba.