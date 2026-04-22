Powell’s NXT Hit List: Sol Ruca’s table spot gone wrong, the needless Raw announcement that hurt an NXT match, an Evil gift box?

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Revenge Night Two Hits

Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match: The scary spot at the end of the match made the hot crowd become eerily quiet in a matter of seconds. In a planned spot, Zaria pushed Ruca off the perch, causing Ruca to essentially perform a trust fall with two tables below to break her fall. Only she came up a bit short, and her body went through one table, while the back of her head hit the edge of the other. Had this one gone as planned, most viewers wouldn’t have thought twice about the risk involved. We see dangerous stunts like this routinely. There should be internal discussions about what went wrong and whether the risk was worth the potential reward. But it’s wrong for any fan to stand on their soapbox and cry foul if they’re going to turn around and cheer like crazy the next time they see an equally or more dangerous spot. It is fair to question whether pro wrestling as a whole has gone too far with these big stunts, but don’t be hypocritical or tribal about it. The first concern should be whether Ruca is okay. She’s one of the company’s best young prospects, and this appeared to be her last match in NXT before making a full-time move to the main roster. It’s admirable that she wanted to go out with a strong match and a memorable finish. She and Zaria accomplished the first part, which is why this landed in the Hit section. The finish was memorable, just for all the wrong reasons. I’m no better than anybody else. I have enjoyed plenty of high-risk spots over the years that easily could have gone wrong, so I’m not going to preach. Rather, I’ll just say that I hope there are honest discussions in WWE and other companies about whether certain spots are worth the risk.

Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox for the NXT North American Championship: An impressive back-and-forth match between two wrestlers who have come a long way since they started on NXT television. Borne has become consistently good in the ring, and it seems like he might be slowly winning over the fans. It’s good to see him advertised for another title match next week. While that might be more about the story being told with Lennox and Saquon Shugars, it could help to have Borne make frequent title defenses on television. The weekly open challenges gave Carmelo Hayes a nice boost on Smackdown, and perhaps a similar approach would help Borne win over more fans. Meanwhile, this was one of Lennox’s better matches. His character has been generic since DarkState was formed, but one can only hope that his storyline issues with Shugars will change that.

Tony D’Angelo’s gift box: A production crew member delivered a gift box with a symbol on it to D’Angelo. Keanu Carver informed D’Angelo that it’s a symbol for war. There was no reason to think that the box was sent by Carver, who neglected to mention that it was a Japanese symbol. Are they setting up the arrival of former NJPW wrestler Evil?

Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe in a casket match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship: I was actually hoping that Paxley would lose the match, get called up to the main roster, and drop the campy parts of her character. Rather, Monroe losing to Paxley again left me wondering if she could be heading to the main roster. The match was solid, but I have to question the logic of having two gimmick matches where anything goes being held so close together.

Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry: Carver has a bright future, but he’s still a work in progress. The punches he threw at Hendry before the referee stopped the match looked light and half the speed of the punches that most MMA fighters throw when they are in the same position he was while trying to finish a fight. That said, it was a great call to give Carver a strong win over the former NXT Champion before Hendry moves to Raw on Monday. Speaking of which, I didn’t mind that Sol Ruca wrestled on Monday’s Raw, especially since Zaria showed up and cost her the match, which served as a nice final push for their Last Woman Standing match. But why did the company have Michael Cole announce that Hendry is a Raw wrestler a day before this match? This was Carver’s most high-profile win yet, and it was spoiled so they could announce a Hendry concert for Monday? I thought the days of the main roster power players not caring about NXT storylines ended when Vince McMahon left the company. For that matter, it didn’t do Hendry any good to announce his move to Raw with so little fanfare.

NXT Revenge Night Two Misses

Vanity Project: NXT needs to create stars after losing another batch of their top players to the main roster. Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes are three fresh faces with upside. And while Baylor and Smokes holding the NXT Tag Team Titles is encouraging, I’m still not a fan of how the trio is being presented. They continue to come off like high school bros who fawn over women and can’t get laid. That’s not heat. That said, I am curious to see where things go with the faction and Myka Lockwood. Is this just a dumb dating skit, or will this lead to her becoming a part of their act?

Lexis King vs. EK Prosper in the finals of the tournament for the vacant WWE Speed Championship: A minor Miss. The five-minute time limit makes the Speed title matches less annoying than the three-minute tournament matches. King got the win, but Proper was protected by fighting off interference from the other Birthright members before King beat him. I was happy to see King win the title because I don’t want to see Prosper wasted in Speed matches. Unfortunately, Prosper said he wants to run it back, so I don’t think he’s done with these silly gimmick matches.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)