C*4 Wrestling “Frenzy” results: Vetter’s review of Alexia Nicole vs. Dreya Mitchell for the C*4 Women’s Title, Donovan Dijak vs. Macrae Martin, Dark Order vs. The Blade and Mathieu St. Jacques

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Frenzy”

April 17, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released April 21, 2026, on Independent.TV

As always, by waiting three days to release the video, it allows them to make some light edits, notably removing the breaks between matches. This is always one of my favorite venues; it’s new, clean, and well-lit, and they always draw maybe 500 eager fans.

* Only a few new faces on the show, including one in the opening match! Notably absent is the new C*4 champion Sheldon Jean , as well as former champion Junior Benito . Another regular, Stu Grayson , was also absent.

1. Cecil Nyx vs. Layla Wilde. I don’t think I’ve seen Layla before; think Paige, but really muscular. Cecil is a portly white guy and seems to enjoy being in these intergender battles. She pushed her chest into his chest and flexed at the bell; she’s not backing down! She hit some punches and an armdrag. She hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 1:30.

The commentators noted that Layla did appear on the last all-women’s show, so I probably did see her there. Nyx put her in a Gory Stretch and bent her in half. Layla fired back with a pop-up powerbomb and a suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Nyx nailed a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Layla hit an impressive top-rope moonsault for the pin! That was a pretty entertaining pre-show match.

Layla Wilde defeated Cecil Nyx at 4:29.

2. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. “Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy. Project 8100 just lost their tag belts, and they look angry! MGen are babyfaces here. The long-haired Haddy opened against Kylon, and they took turns throwing each other to the mat. Kylon hit a moonsault, then he slammed teammate Dustin onto Haddy at 1:30. Doom entered, and he dropped Waller with a hard back elbow. MGen took turns splashing onto Doom in a corner, and Kylon hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 3:30.

The heels choked Kylon in the ropes, taking control. Kylon finally hit a double suplex at 6:30. Waller got the hot tag and hit a huracanrana on Doom and a plancha on Haddy, then a springboard clothesline on Doom and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Nice sequence. Waller hit a Lethal Injection. Doom hit a Black Hole Slam. Kylon hit a German Suplex. MGen hit stereo superkicks on Haddy at 9:30, then stereo running kicks on Doom. Doom got a rollup on Kylon, put his feet on the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin. Really good action.

“Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy defeated “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller at 10:19.

3. Myung-Jae Lee vs. James Stone (w/Vanessa Kraven). Stone’s nemesis, Brent Banks, doesn’t have a match tonight — will he interfere? This was supposed to be a three-way, but Gabriel Fuerza has a knee injury. Stone is taller and thicker, and he twisted his left arm. The commentators said this is a first-ever singles match, which is a bit surprising, as both have been regulars in the years I’ve been watching C*4. Stone hit some chops and was in charge. Lee finally hit a DDT at 4:30, and they were both down.

Lee hit a Meteora and a shotgun dropkick, then a “Soulcrusher” (Cradle Shock) for a believable nearfall. (Or is he doing a play on words and it’s a “Seoul Crusher?” Possibly.) Stone hit a powerslam for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Stone hit a Death Valley Driver at 7:00. They traded rollups, and Lee got the clean, flash pin! Good action. The commentators agreed it was a huge win for Lee.

Myung-Jae Lee defeated James Stone at 7:31.

4. Puf and Mitch Thompson and Heavy Rox vs. Seleyzia Sparks and “KPK” Abu and Ahmed. I don’t think I’ve seen Puf’s partners before. Rox is a woman, wearing her baseball cap backwards like one of the Bella twins. (I seriously don’t know which one does that.) Her whole punk rocker vibe makes me think of Ashley Massaro. The commentators just confirmed it’s her debut. (And she’s slender, so why “heavy” in her name?) They also said it’s Mitch’s first match here in several years. All six began brawling, and we’re underway! They all fought on the floor.

Puf removed a shoe and swatted his opponents with it. Abu dove through the ropes onto Puf. Sparks leapt off the apron, but Puf caught her and gently set her down at 1:30. Puf went for a kiss, but KPK superkicked him. In the ring, Rox hit some clotheslines. Mitch wears a headband that earns him a Kenny Dykstra comparison, and he hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Abu hit a Sling Blade for a nearfall at 3:30. Ahmed got in, nailed an Irish Whip on Mitch, and the heels took control. Sparks hit a Lungblower to Mitch’s back.

Puf got a hot tag at 6:00, and that popped the crowd. He hit his opponents with his croc shoe. He hit a piledriver on Ahmed, but Sparks attacked Puf. Sparks tried to use her sex appeal, so Puf unzipped his one-piece. However, Rox hit a running knee on Sparks. Mitch hit a 450 Splash on Sparks, and the babyfaces piled on her for the pin. Harmless match; this was kept to the right length, and the massive Puf never had to take a bump.

Puf and Mitch Thompson and Heavy Rox defeated Seleyzia Sparks and “KPK” Abu and Ahmed at 7:57.

5. Kristara vs. Nicole Matthews. Again, Nicole was in the first-ever Mae Young Classic, and she’s maybe 5’10”, so she towers over Kristara. They immediately twisted each other’s left arms. Kristara hit a spinning leg lariat for a nearfall at 3:00. Matthews hit a fallaway slam, tossing the smaller Kristara across the ring. Nicole hit a loud chop, and she choked Kristara in the ropes. She hit a backbreaker over her knee at 5:30 and remained in charge. The commentators talked about Nicole’s role in Shimmer and what that promotion meant to women’s wrestling.

Nicole planted her knee in Kristara’s spine and kept her grounded. She dropped Kristara with a discus clothesline. Kristara hit an enzuigiri at 7:30, and they were both down. Kristara hit a series of kicks. Kristara hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Nicole hit a short-arm clothesline. Kristara hit a DDT for a nearfall at 10:00, and she applied a crossface, but Matthews bit Kristara’s hand to escape. Matthews snapped the left arm behind Kristara’s back and hit a Northern Lights Suplex, immediately rolled into a cross-armbreaker, then switched to a Crossface. They traded rollups, and Kristara got the flash pin! Really good action.

Kristara defeated Nicole Matthews at 12:04.

6. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds vs. “The Blade” Braxton Sutter and Mathieu St. Jacques. Reynolds is still doing his pompous aristocrat gimmick, and he wore a white mask that makes his whole character feel like it’s out of the Tom Cruise film “Eyes Wide Shut.” The Dark Order came out first; their opponents charged in, and they all brawled! They rolled to the floor. Mathieu battled Reynolds, while Uno battled Blade. Mathieu hit Reynolds with a garbage can as they fought along a wall. They got back into the ring, where the Dark Order hit stereo low-blow uppercuts at 4:30.

Alex hit a clothesline in the corner and got a nearfall on Mathieu. Blade got the hot tag at 8:00 and hit some clotheslines and a big back-body drop on Reynolds, then a powerslam on Reynolds, and a swinging neckbreaker on Uno. He’s really looking back at 100%! Mathieu got back in and hit some spinebusters. Blade slid a door into the ring at 10:30. Mathieu went for a Razor’s Edge on Alex, but Uno made the save. Blade accidentally speared Mathieu through the door! Reynolds hit a Lungblower to the chest, and Uno pinned Blade. Good brawl.

“The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds defeated “The Blade” Braxton Sutter and Mathieu St. Jacques at 11:30.

* Blade and St. Jacques began brawling! The ref got between them, but they threw him out of the ring and kept fighting until several security guards separated them.

7. Donovan Dijak vs. Macrae Martin. This should be really good. Macrae is deceptively big, but like just about everyone, Dijak still towers over him. Dijak has his MLW Tag Team Title around his waist, and I believe he’s carrying the BST Title (from New York) and the Beyond Title (from Maine). They shoved each other early on, and Macrae wasn’t backing down. Martin dropped him with a shoulder tackle! He hit an armdrag at 2:00 and some punches in the corner. Dijak choked him in the ropes, taking control.

Dijak hit a release Falcon Arrow and got a nearfall at 5:30. Macrae hit a fallaway slam, then a spear for a nearfall at 7:30. Macrae went for his Spider Kick in the ropes, but Dijak kicked him in the face! Dijak went for a flip dive to the floor, but Macrae caught him and powerbombed him on the apron. In the ring, Macrae hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 9:00. Dijak went for Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike), but Macrae blocked it, and Martin hit a hard punch that dazed Dijak. Dijak fired back with his Cyclone Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 10:30.

However, Donovan missed a top-rope moonsault. Martin caught Dijak and hit a Spinebuster, then a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Dijak hit a superkick. Martin hit a jumping knee to the chin, then his Spider Kick to the head for a believable nearfall! I thought that was it. Dijak nailed another Superkick, but Martin hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Donovan rolled to the floor. Martin dove through the ropes, and they landed several rows deep in the crowd.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Dijak hit a top-rope Choke Bomb, but Martin kicked out at one at 15:00! Dijak nailed the Feast Your Eyes knee strike, but Martin fell through the ropes to the floor to avoid being pinned. This has been epic. Dijak got a door, slid it into the ring, and placed it in the corner. Martin snapped Dijak’s fingers! He hit some superkicks. Dijak hit a superkick. Martin hit a One-Winged Angel move, slamming Dijak through the door in the corner for the pin. That was a top-notch match. WOW. “Macrae has done it! He’s topped the giant!” a commentator said.

Macrae Martin defeated Donovan Dijak at 19:13.

8. “The Rogues” Elliot Tyler and Casey Ferreira vs. “Northern Thunder” London Lightning and Storm Ryder vs. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini in a three-way for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. The Rogues are from the Pacific Northwest, and they won these belts last month. I’ve noted before that Ryder reminds me of a young Adam Bomb. The Rogues come out to a Vanessa Carlton song, which I think is pretty funny. (And that song has got to be older than these two!) The commentators said Ryder and Lightning are brothers, as are the Rogues — I didn’t know that!

Ku battled Ferreira early on. Lightning hit a basement dropkick on Garrini. Ryder hit a huracanrana on Ku. Garrini hit a bodyslam on London at 3:00, and ViF worked him over in their corner. Ku stretched Lightning and kept him grounded. Elliot Tyler got a hot tag. Ryder jumped in and hit some German Suplexes on Casey and Tyler, then on Ku at 8:00. He hit a powerbomb on Garrini. Lightning and Ryder collided heads. Casey hit a Pele Kick. Ryder hit a short-arm clothesline on Garrini, and suddenly everyone was down at 9:30.

ViF and NT got up, and those four traded forearm strikes. Northern Thunder hit stereo dives to the floor on the other four at 11:00. Casey hit an Asai Moonsault, landing deep in the crowd. In the ring, Casey hit a DDT on London and went for a cover, but Ku made the save. Garrini hit a Claymore Kick. ViF hit front-and-back kicks on London for a nearfall. Garrini hit a piledriver on Casey for a nearfall at 13:00. London hit a flapjack on Ku. Lightning applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock on Casey, but Tyler hit a Swanton Bomb on Lightning! Casey immediately rolled up Lightning for the pin. I really enjoyed that.

“The Rogues” Elliot Tyler and Casey Ferreira defeated “Northern Thunder” London Lightning and Storm Ryder, and “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini in a three-way to retain the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 13:58.

9) Alexia Nicole vs. Dreya Mitchell for the C*4 Women’s Title. I’ve noted that Dreya is a bit like Lash Legend, as she’s a tall, ex-basketball player, and she has the brash toughness of Jaida Parker, too — yes, I’m a big fan. Nicole is rather short, at maybe 4’11”, so she’s giving up about a foot in height. They immediately traded punches, and Nicole hit a shotgun dropkick and a running Meteora in the corner. Nicole hit a huracanrana that sent Dreya to the floor. Dreya dropped Nicole face-first on the ring apron, then pushed her face-first into the ring post at 1:30 and stomped on her.

They continued to loop ringside. Nicole hit a leaping double knees on Dreya as Dreya was seated on a chair, and the chair buckled. Nicole hit a top-rope crossbody block onto Dreya and some event staff. “The event staff still sign waivers, right?” one commentator asked. The other responded, “They are replaceable.” Funny. In the ring. Dreya hit a running knee to the side of the head and got a nearfall at 4:30. She hit an impressive wheelbarrow German Suplex for a nearfall. Nicole hit a superkick at 7:00.

Nicole hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. She hit a 619 and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 8:30. She threw a chair at Dreya’s head and got a nearfall. Dreya hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, and she was frustrated that she didn’t win there. A door was placed in the corner. Dreya hit a Death Valley Driver through the door for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Chairs and another door were pushed into the ring. Nicole hit an Electric Chair, dropping her through a door bridge, then she hit a piledriver for the pin. Good brawl. Dreya is definitely one to watch from here.

Alexia Nicole defeated Dreya Mitchell to retain the C*4 Women’s Title at 16:02.

Final thoughts: Even with three big regulars missing, this was a top-notch show. Dijak-Macrae is well worth going out of your way to see — if you have IWTV, you must check it out. In the past year, Macrae Martin has thinned out and added the right level of muscle mass, and he’s really impressive. I enjoyed the three-way tag for second and a good main event for third. There are definitely some good young prospects here, like Dreya, Kristara, London, and Storm.

I never ‘root’ for anyone to lose their job, but Blade looked so good that if his AEW deal isn’t renewed, I really hope he goes back to TNA to team up with Allie again. He’s too good to just be sitting at home and go unused. Every match I’ve seen from him this calendar year has been really sharp.

I have no real complaints; I’m not a fan of intergender action, but at least Layla has some size to her, so they were somewhat similar in size. The crowds here are always hot. The action was good, and we didn’t need blood, light tubes, barbed wire, a pizza cutter, or panes of glass in some brawls. Just good, clean fun.