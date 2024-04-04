Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland contract signing, Young Bucks vs. Best Friends in an AEW Tag Title tourney match, Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland contract signing: An enjoyable segment. Joe had the line of the night when he said that he would leave Swerve mentally scarred like he left Diddy’s party too late. Joe went on to deliver a violent beatdown with a good table spot. As much as Joe felt like the dominant champion when he left the ring, Swerve was spotlighted perfectly when he laughed at Joe’s assault over the mic and then used his own blood to sign the contract. This was an effective segment that increased my already high level of interest in their title match.

Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs: The best match of the night. Hobbs got a lot of offense before Ospreay came back and beat him clean. Ospreay continues to receive big star reactions from the live crowds and for good reason. The post match angle with Hobbs walking out rather than being a good sport was solid. But it feels like they took a strange path by having Ospreay beat every other member of the Callis Family before he actually exits the faction. Those matches would have packed more of a punch had Ospreay been out to avenge the group turning on him. They can run those matches back once that happens, but it’s hard to imagine they will feel as big as they could have the second time around.

Adam Copeland promo: This felt like AEW completely overreacted to CM Punk’s appearance on The MMA Hour. That said, Copeland was the right guy to deliver what felt like an anti-polarization promo because he was able to draw from his own experience as a younger fan who watched everything, and because he spent most of his career with WWE and never badmouthed the company once he signed with AEW. AEW sending the message that it’s okay to watch both companies feels long overdue, as I wish they had taken this approach from the start. Tony Khan has to know that he’s just one anti-WWE social media meltdown away from erasing any good this speech may have done.

Willow Nightingale promo: Willow came off like a star while speaking to an arena filled with fans who followed her independent wrestling career in the area. Willow is such a likable and charismatic personality and she can go in the ring. I’ve always enjoyed Mercedes Mone as a heel more than when she works as a babyface. I don’t know if Tony Khan is willing to turn his high-priced acquisition heel this early in her run, but I hope he is. If nothing else, I hope he doesn’t make the mistake of turning Willow long before they’ve gotten everything there is to get out of her as a babyface.

“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match: A solid match with the right team going over. The post match angle was a long time coming and yet still felt surprising. Beretta is a very good wrestler who has been stuck in a middle of the road tag team way too long. I look forward to seeing how Beretta does as a singles heel. We know he can go in the ring, but the big question is whether Beretta has the promo ability to thrive as a heel.

Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship: A quality match with the expected outcome. Rosa has not regained the momentum she had prior to suffering a back injury. Her return was botched and then she had random matches until they decided to go with her as Toni Storm’s next challenger. Here’s hoping that Rosa will be featured prominently and given strong and decisive wins over the next two weeks to get viewers more excited about her as a challenger.

Chris Jericho and Hook: In the middle more than a Hit or a Miss. Jericho continues to feel cold, but it also seems like whatever he is doing with Hook is leading to a needed change. I hope that change includes Jericho ditching the Lionheart persona. Jericho reverting to his early career persona was fun for a few weeks, but it has overstayed its welcome.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Billy Gunn vs. Jay White: Perhaps they should go with a Triple Threat when Bryan Danielson faces Will Ospreay to find out who the best in the world because Billy Gunn beat the hell out of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion for over ten minutes straight. Just when it seemed like Tony Khan couldn’t do a worse job of booking White, he actually allowed this lopsided nonsense to happen. Why?

Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer: A Hit from a match quality standpoint and yet a minor Miss overall because it felt needlessly long. I wish AEW did more with Archer, but he has been firmly established as a wrestler who beats up undercard wrestlers and then loses to everyone higher on the food chain. There was zero mystery regarding the outcome and I found myself rolling my eyes when they kept prolonging the inevitable.

Penta El Zero Miedo accepts Adam Copeland’s open challenge: Actually, that part is fine, but then they announced that Penta will face Komander on Collision. Why not have both men attempt to accept the open challenge simultaneously and then meet on Collision to determine who will actually challenge Copeland? This would have given Penta vs. Komander a purpose as opposed to the approach they took, which makes it a predictable, throwaway match with nothing at stake.