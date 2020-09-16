AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight.

-AEW Tag Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a non-title match.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-MJF in action.

-A Lance Archer interview.

Powell’s POV: AEW landed on Wednesday night thanks to an NBA playoff series going to seven games. Join me for my live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after the show.