AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship.
-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight.
-AEW Tag Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a non-title match.
-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
-Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian.
-MJF in action.
-A Lance Archer interview.
AEW landed on Wednesday night thanks to an NBA playoff series going to seven games.
