What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

September 16, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight.

-AEW Tag Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a non-title match.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-MJF in action.

-A Lance Archer interview.

Powell’s POV: AEW landed on Wednesday night thanks to an NBA playoff series going to seven games. Join me for my live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after the show.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.