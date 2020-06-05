MLW Pulp Fusion video – New member of Injustice revealed

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The video features the usual mix of MLW talent in short spurts and builds up to the reveal of the newest member of the Injustice faction. The new man replaces Kotto Brazil in the group with Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver.



