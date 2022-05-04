5/4 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin and Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in Owen Hart tournament qualifiers, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to unify the ROH Women’s Championship, Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent, Chris Jericho vs. Santana

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 135)

Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Aired live May 4, 2022 on TBS

JR, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone joined in on commentary as Adam Cole’s music hit. He will be joining in on commentary for the first match of the night. The first matn out for the opening Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match was Jeff Hardy. He was accompanied by his brother Matt. He was followed by Bobby Fish, accompanied by Kyle O’Reilly. Cole slapped hands with Fish as he walked by.

1. Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Hardy landed a shoulder tackle and a hip toss to start for a one count. He transitioned into a rear chin lock, and then landed some shoulder tackles in the corner. Fish turned the tables and focused on Hardy’s left knee. He landed some kicks and a dragon screw leg whip, followed by an elbow drop for a two count. The action spilled to the floor, where Fish landed another dragon screw, and Hardy crashed into the barricade in the process. Darby Allin and Sting were shown observing from elsewhere in the arena…[c]

Fish pressed the advantage during the break, and took a methodical approach to punishing Hardy. Hardy showed some life, but Bobby shut down a jawbreaker with a kick to the ribs. Hardy landed a second jawbreaker, and both men were down. Fish landed some kicks, but Hardy replied with a back elbow and a clothesline. He followed up with a Manhattan Drop and a double leg drop for a two count.

Hardy fired up the crowd and landed a neckbreaker. He went up top for a Swanton, but Fish kicked him back down into his groin. Fish then climbed to the top for an avalanche falcon arrow, and covered for a close near fall. Fish rotated into a heel hook, but Hardy was able to scramble and reach the ropes. Fish ran into a back elbow, and Hardy landed something approximating a whisper in the wind. He then crawled across the ring and climbed to the top rope for a Swanton and the win.

Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish at 10:20

After the match, the Young Bucks walked out to the ring as Matt and Jeff celebrated. Cole said he would give his left lung to see these two teams compete. They had a brief staredown before The Bucks checked on Bobby Fish. The announce team then threw to a shortened Blackpool Combat Club vignette that aired on Youtube and Social Media yesterday. It’s an excellent promo/mission statement, and you should go online and watch the entire thing.

In the arena, Bryan Danielson made his entrance, followed by Wheeler Yuta (with William Regal), and Jon Moxley. Butcher, Blade, and Angelico from the Andrade Family Office were already at ringside. A brawl started before the match, but the ref rang the bell during the disarray.

2. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Butcher, Blade, and Angelico: The Blade jumped Danielson in the ring before the match, and took an early advantage. Angelico tagged in, and Bryan proceeded to kick the dust off of him for a solid minute. Yuta tagged in, and Angelico dove for his corner to tag in the Blade. Butcher made a blind tag, and began no selling all of Yuta’s offense. After a distraction from Angelico, Butcher landed a series of suplexes…[c]

My Take: An okay opener. I’m not sure Fish was the best opponent for Hardy, whose style and limitations made for an odd pairing. It wasn’t a bad match by any stretch, but they never really felt like they got into a groove. Hardy’s Swanton looks rough every time he does it these days.

The heels isolated Yuta during the commercial break. He managed to land a German Suplex to Butcher and crawl to the corner to make a hot tag to Jon Moxley. He entered and immediately cleared The Blade to ringside and tossed him over the timekeeper’s table. He then threw him into the steps and back into the ring. Moxley landed a cutter on Blade back in the ring. Butcher ran into the ring, and Moxley took a bite out of him. Angelico tagged into the match, along with Danielson.

Soon all six men were in the ring, and Danielson applied a triangle sleeper while Yuta and Moxley kept Butcher and Blade busy. Angelico quickly tapped out.

Blackpool Combat Club defeated Butcher, Blade, and Angelico at 7:27

After the match, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs were interviewed backstage. They were interrupted immediately by Jurrasic Express, who accepted their Tag Team Championship challenge from a week ago. They accepted, on the condition that he gets a shot at his FTW Championship first. Starks accepted, and said he would show him how a real man takes care of business next week. Wardlow against MJF’s mystery opponent is next…[c]

My Take: Another somewhat predictable win for the Blackpool Combat Club. I do enjoy their violent style. I wish they would have carved out enough time for the entire Vignette they recorded with Regal. It’s an important piece of character building that the Dynamite Audience may never see in its entirety.

Keith Lee and Swerve Scott addressed Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Lee said they would make them swerve in their glory for what they did having Taz cheat them out of their victory. In the arena, Wardlow was walked to the ring in handcuffs by about 20 security guards. Once the cuffs were removed and he got in the ring, MJF’s music hit and he walked out with Shawn Spears.

MJF said he would love to say it was great to be back in Maryland, but then he’d be a lying piece of shit. Speaking of, hey everybody it’s Wardlow. He said he would watch the match from the back, since he couldn’t stand to stare at the crowd any longer. He then introduced “The Big Dub” W. Morrissey, who walked out and slapped hands with MJF. John Harbaugh was shown in the live crowd before the match.

3. Wardlow vs. W. Morrissey: Both men shared a staredown. Morrissey backed Wardlow up a couple of times in a tie up, but Wardlow escaped before reaching the corner. Wardlow then displayed some explosiveness and quickly backed Morrissey into the corner. He then flexed and fired up the crowd. Morrissey fired back with some clubs and a charge into the corner. Morrissey avoided a Wardlow shoulder charge, and then landed a big boot.

The action spilled to the floor, where Morrissey tossed Wardlow into the ring post. There was a “We want Enzo, No We Don’t” dueling chant in the crowd. Morrissey flipped them off and then smashed Wardlow into the ring apron. Morrissey climbed back into the ring, and Wardlow fired back with some punches. He then hit the ropes, but Morrissey caught him with a Bossman Slam for a near fall.

Both men brawled in the corner. Wardlow got the better of it, and then came off the top rope with a Moonsault to take Morrissey down. He then followed up with a powerbomb and got the win.

Wardlow defeated W. Morrissey at 5:49

After the match, Wardlow decided he had enough of the handcuffs and took out a handful of Security Guards. MJF waved down even more goons, who were immediately destroyed. The final one was powerbombed out of the ring and into the other goons on the outside.

Wardlow got on the mic and said he wouldn’t stop until he got his hands on MJF. It doesn’t matter how big they are, he wanted out of his contract. MJF started to respond, but the crowd chanted Wardlow is gonna kill you. MJF finally offered Wardlow a match, and if he wins he’ll let him out of his contract. He said he had a couple of conditions, and they would have a contract signing. It wouldn’t happen in a dump like this, it would happen in the most magical place in the world known as Long Island next week.

Backstage Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter were shown backstage. Britt started talking about how historic her run has been, and Ruby stopped her quickly. She said she’s not sure when they agreed to no physicality, but Toni can’t wait to defeat Jamie in the first round, and Britt had a receipt coming. These two teams will meet on Rampage on Friday…[c

My Take: Not what I expected to happen to Morrissey here. He was dominant in parts of the match, and then it took two offensive moves to put him away. Impressive moves, mind you, but I thought he might get protected a little better. The contract signing next week with MJF’s match stipulations is a nice hook for the show.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring. He plugged Double or Nothing on May 29th, and then brought out Hangman Page. Page, for whatever reason, kept his Cell Phone in his pocket. Schiavone asked Hangman what he thought of CM Punk’s challenge. Page said it would be easy to tell the audience how much he was looking forward to having a classic, and standing across the ring from the best in the world, but that’s not going to happen. He said there wouldn’t be a handshake, or a masturbatory Bret Hart tribute match, at Double or Nothing he was going to destroy CM Punk.

Page addressed a fan with a CM Punk shirt, and said he would be heading back to the merch stand for a refund if he hadn’t burnt it already. He said Punk isn’t there tonight, and was probably off filming another TV Show. He looked at the camera and told Punk wherever he was that he was going to embarrass him, and that if he wanted a fight, he would get one.

Excalibur plugged Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage this week. Backstage, Sonjay Dutt wondered where the red carpet was for Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal. Jay said he would get his carpet on Friday, whether Takeshita liked it or not. In the arena, Santana made his entrance accompanied by Ortiz. Footage was shown of the fireball in Eddie Kingston’s face from last week. Chris Jericho then made his entrance with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho is now calling himself “The Wizard”, which I think is a callback from the Black Sabbath track.

Santana flew through the ropes to tackle Jericho on the floor. Santana chopped at Jericho and sent him into the barricade on the floor. Santana positioned the ring steps, but Jericho attacked him from behind. He then grabbed a camera, but Santana flipped him double birds and kicked him in the gut. The bell finally rang as they got into the ring.

4. Chris Jericho vs. Santana: Jericho landed a springboard dropkick that sent Santana onto the ring steps on the floor…[c]

My Take: A very different tone than we’re used to from Hangman Page. Perhaps they decided to pull the trigger on turning him heel so Punk could be the returning hero in Chicago in September.