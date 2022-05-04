AEW reveals the brackets for the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the following first-round matches for the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

-Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” (mystery opponent)

-Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

-Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

Powell’s POV: The winners of the top two matches will meet in the semifinals, and the winners of the bottom two matches will meet in the semifinals. The tournament will begin on next week’s AEW Dynamite and will conclude at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 29.