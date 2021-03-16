“Young Rock” on NBC, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Mark Canterbury, Steve Armstrong, Ken Doane, Brett DiBiase, Gary Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The fourth episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “Check Your Head” and the description lists Dwayne looks to crack the starting lineup as a freshman for the Miami Hurricanes, but an unexpected incident sends his season and life into turmoil.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s Sacrifice event and features Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel. Impact is preceded by the one-hour Before The Impact pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of Moose.

-Impact will also air the TNA Hardcore Justice pay-per-view today at 2CT/3ET on AXS TV. The show included Austin Aries vs. Bobby Roode for the TNA Championship, a ladder match with AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Christopher Daniels, and Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy vs. James Storm vs. Bully Ray vs. Robbie E, and Mr. Anderson vs. Rob Van Dam vs. Magnus (Nick Aldis).

Birthdays and Notables

-Mark Canterbury is 56 today. He worked as Henry Godwin in WWE and also worked as Shanghai Pierce in WCW.

-Steve Armstrong (Steve James) is 56.

-Ken Doane (Spirit Squad Kenny) is 35.

-Brett DiBiase is 33.

-Gary Hart died of a heart attack at age 66 on March 16, 2008.