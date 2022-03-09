Miro reportedly re-signs multi-year deal with AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Miro has reportedly re-signed with AEW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Miro signed a multi-year contract.

Powell’s POV: Miro has not wrestled a match since last year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that was held on November 13. Here’s hoping that the new deal means he’ll be returning to television soon, as he really clicked in the Redeemer persona after getting off to a slow start in AEW.