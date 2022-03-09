What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Roadblock themed show

March 9, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 613,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 551,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT show finished 55th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. The Roadblock theme combined with the Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa match for the NXT Championship led to a solid increase in viewership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.