NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Roadblock themed show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 613,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 551,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT show finished 55th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. The Roadblock theme combined with the Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa match for the NXT Championship led to a solid increase in viewership.