AEW Revolution poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 62 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent.

-54 percent of our voters gave CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match the best match of the night honors. Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley finished a distant second with 14 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave AEW Revolution B grades in our AEW Revolution audio review on Sunday night. While we both enjoyed the show, we were critical of the show overstaying its welcome and running until midnight eastern time on a Sunday night (we also took issue with past WWE events for the same reasons). We agreed with the voters that the Dog Collar match was the best match of the night. The 2021 Revolution received a majority B grade vote from 39 percent of our voters, and the inaugural Revolution in 2020 received a majority A grade from 66 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.