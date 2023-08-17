AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Rey Fenix vs. Komander

-ROH Tag Team Champions “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Brother Zay and Ethan Page in a non-title match

-Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Cruz

-Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews will be available on delay rather than live. He is on vacation this week and will return next week, so I will be handling this week’s review on delay.