Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Saraya, Danhausen, Indi Hartwell, Melissa Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Rich Swann and Sami Callihan for a shot at the Impact Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Samoa Joe and Stokely Hathaway vs. The Boys. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade and enjoyed the way they closed with the interesting Jey Uso angle.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Melissa Anderson is 41. She has worked as Cheerleader Melissa, Raisha Saeed, and Alissa Flash, among other names.

-Danhausen (Donovan Danhausen) is 33.

-Saraya (Saraya-Jade Bevis) is 31. She worked as Paige in WWE.

-Indi Hartwell (Samantha De Martin) is 27.