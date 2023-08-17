AEW Rampage spoilers: A full reader rundown of Friday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from all major pro wrestling tapings and live events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, send an email to dotnetjason@gmail.com

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo (Twitter.com/DerikZoo)

1. Rey Fenix beat Komander. If you love lucha libre, this was the match of the night. Fenix won with a Muscle Buster Driver (I don’t even know how to describe it). Afterwards, it looked like Komander was a little shaken up. Fenix removed his mask and gave it to Komander as a sign of respect. Komander was visibly moved by the gesture. Really incredible match

2. ROH Tag Team Champions “Aussie Open” Kyle Davis and Mark Fletcher defeated “The Moan Event” Brother Zay and Ethan Page. Aussie Open got on the mic and talked trash to MJF and Adam Cole. Brother Zay got big chants and even came out into the crowd to take some pictures and hug some people. Cool.

3. Sammy Guevara over Jon Cruz. A real quick match. There were “Who are you?” chants directed at Cruz, which is funny if you know.

4. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue defeated Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Shida pinned Soho with a jackknife roll up. Afterwards, Saraya, Storm, and Soho were beating up on Blue and Shida when Britt Baker ran out to make the save. Britt and Saraya had to be pulled apart, as did Shida and Storm.

Fun show. Go out of your way to watch the Rey Fenix vs. Komander match.