AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT Title

-Bryan Danielson appears

-Tommy Billington vs. Dax Harwood

Powell’s POV: Billington is the nephew of the late Dynamtie Kid. He and his brother Mark worked as the Billington Bulldogs in MLW and elsewhere. Collision will be live on Saturday from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. Don Murphy is filling in for me on coverage this week and his review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).