TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Kevin Kelly, Averno, Mike Shaw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes The System’s championship celebration. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 44 percent of the voters. B finished second with 41 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Kelly (Kevin Foote) is 57.

-Averno (Renato Ruíz Cortes) is 47.

-The late Mike Shaw was born on May 9, 1957. He died of a pulmonary embolism on September 11, 2010 at age 53.