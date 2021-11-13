AEW Full Gear results: Barnett’s live review of Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the eliminator tournament finals, Penta and Rey Fenix vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Title, Darby Allin vs. MJF

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Full Gear

Aired live November 13, 2021 on pay-per-view

Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center



[Buy-In Show]

Excalibur was alone on commentary at first. He threw to Tony Shiavone in the ring, who introduced Dante Martin to a solid hometown reaction. Tony brought up Lio Rush being absent due to the loss of his Grandmother, and the attempt to recruit him by Team Taz. They were shown in a luxury box watching Dante. Before Martin could answer, The Acclaimed made their entrance and mocked Team Taz as being the only team on TV less than them, and said Martin was the only good thing to come from the depressing ass town of Minneapolis.

Bowens said that he’s got a lot of choices, but he thinks he should join the Acclaimed. He made it clear that he was either with them or against them. He demanded an answer now, or they would break his legs and send him home crying like his brother. Martin toyed with an answer, but punched Bowens, and then dove on both Caster and Bowens at ringside.They scrambled away and Dante stood tall. Excalibur ran down the card for Full Gear. During the recap, we got a video package to recap the feud between Darby Allin and MJF. The Pre-Show match is up next…

Nyla Rose made her ring entrance first, accompanied by Vicki Guererro. She was followed by Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and last but not least Thunder Rosa.

1. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa: Rose began the match with Thunder Rosa. There was an Eddie chant early on as Nyla Rose landed a shoulder block. Rosa attempted a couple of roll ups, but Rose kicked out quickly. She landed a low dropkick, and then tagged in Shida. Rosa and Shida landed some double team strikes on Rose. Shida landed a running knee in the corner, and then some mounted punches on the turnbuckle.

Rosa tagged back in and landed body shots. Shida tagged in and they tried a double team suplex on Nyla, but it was reversed. Rose made a tag out to Hayter, and they started isolating Thunder Rosa in the heel corner. Hayter chopped down Rosa in the corner. She was able to make a tag to Shida after ducking a corner lariat. Shida entered and knocked Rose off the apron. She then landed a roundhouse kick on Hayter, but Nyla low bridged her out to the floor when she hit the ropes.

The heels took some cheap shots on the floor. Serena Deeb was shown at ringside. Rose applied a neck crank on Shida in the ring. Hayter tagged in and traded shots with Shida. She pulled her down by her hair and covered for a two count. Hayter applied a reverse chin lock, but Shida scrambled to reach the ropes. Hayter distracted the referee so Rose could take a bit out of Shida in the heel corner.

Rose tagged back in and landed a suplex. She baited Rosa and attracted the ref, which allowed her to choke Shida while he was clearing Rosa from the ring. Hayter tagged in and landed a chokeslam backbreaker. Rosa had to break it up to avoid a pinfall. Shida landed some strikes in Hayter, who replied with a German Suplex to prevent a hot tag. Both women were down, and both made tags.

Rosa landed knee shots in the corner on Rose, and then took down Hayter with a dropkick. She landed a dropkick on a seated Rose in the corner. Hayter broke up the cover. Shida tagged back in and both women kicked one of the opponents to the floor. Rosa dove on Hayter on the floor, and Shida took out Rose.

Shida was distracted by Serena Deeb, which allowed Vickie Guerrero to hit her with a kendo stick. Back in the ring, Rose hit a splash on Shida from the top, but Rosa broke up the pinfall. Rosa took Hayter to the floor. Rose went for a beast bomb on Shida, but she reversed out with a head scissors and stacked her up with a roll up for the win.

Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter at 12:32

After the match, Excalibur threw to a backstage interview with Best Friends. Orange Cassidy was asked about his loss to Matt Hardy last week. Schiavone said the Blade knocked him out, along with the rest of Best Friends on Rampage, so Tony Khan had booked a match between Cassidy and a mystery partner versus The Blade and Matt Hardy for Dynamite. Cassidy said he would give his friends the night off, and since they just joined Chaos, he would bring in one of his dogs.

In the arena, JR made his entrance. The announce team of Excalibur, Schiavone, and Ross made the final sales pitch for Full Gear.

My Take: Solid pre-show match. It was a little clumsy at times, but the effort was strong and the crowd was into things. I have to assume Tomohiro Ishii will be Cassidy’s partner on Wednesday Night.

[Full Gear Main PPV Card]

The announce team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross ran down the PPV card to start the show. The opening match of the night will be Darby Allin and MJF.

MJF made his ring entrance to start the show. He forced Justin Roberts to say that he could defeat Darby Allin with a headlock takeover. A video aired that showed Darby driving an old car with “loser” painted on it. He picked up a guy wearing a paper MJF mask, and then rolled the car. Darby then got out of the car as a bloody mess and torched it with a molotov cocktail. He then made his ring entrance with Sting.

1. Darby Allin vs MJF: Darby wore his usual black pants. MJF wore lavender knee pads and trunks. They circled each other, and MJF grabbed a headlock takeover. It did not result in a victory. They traded a few reversals, and MJF knocked down Darby with a shoulder block. MJF attempted a hip toss, but Darby blocked it. MJF cartwheeled out of a hip toss attempt. Darby was able to land an acrobatic arm drag.

They traded some mat wrestling holds and both displayed excellent strength with bridges. They traded arm drags, and kipped up. The crowd chanted for AEW. JR called them two of the four pillows, in a comedic flub on commentary. MJF used a referee separation to take a cheap shot on Darby. He then tossed him outside and landed a lariat on the floor.

MJF tossed Darby into the ring and jawed with the crowd. That allowed Darby to answer with a suicide dive. He then tossed MJF into the ring steps. Darby landed blows across the throat of MJF on the apron. He then stepped on his neck. Darby set up for a Coffin Drop, but crashed and burned on the apron when MJF moved out of the way.

He capitalized and tossed Darby back in the ring. He dropped an elbow on his back, and then applied a hold to stretch out his back. MJF then landed a backbreaker and covered for a near fall. MJF pressed the advantage and focused on the lower back of MJF. Darby reversed an irish whip and sent MJF chest first into the turnbuckle. He followed up with a Coffin Splash, but MJF caught him and landed a backbreaker. He then landed a gutwrench slam for a two count.

MJF went for another backbreaker, but immediately sold his knee. MJF placed Darby on the top turnbuckle for a superplex, but Darby bit him to escape temporarily. MJF pivoted into position for a piledriver, but Darby shifted into a stunner from the second rope. Darby sold his back and both men were down. Both men got to their feet and traded blows. Darby landed a headbutt, and then climbed to the top. MJF rolled away from the corner to avoid the coffin drop, and then grabbed Darby with a side headlock takeover.

Darby hit the ropes, and MJF took him out of the air and landed a powerbomb into a backbreaker for a near fall. MJF landed some punches to a seated Darby, but he kept rising up. MJF bit his hand, and put a thumb in his eye to shut him down. Darby fired back with a low dropkick. He then went for a Code Red, but MJF pulled him into a funky powerbomb for another near fall. He then applied a Sharpshooter, and pulled Darby into the center of the ring.

After a moment, Darby escaped by attacking MJF’s injured knee. He then bought himself some breathing room with a chop block to the bad knee. MJF recovered and attacked Darby’s arm, but he quickly landed another chop block and applied a figure four. MJF attempted to turn over the figure four, and succeeded, but Darby was quickly able to grab the ropes to break it up.

Both men now on the apron, they traded blows. Darby went for a suplex, but MJF avoided it and landed a Tombstone Piledriver on the apron and both men spilled to the floor. MJF screamed in pain from his bad knee. MJF got back in the ring first. Darby stirred and barely got back in the ring to continue the match.

Darby surprised MJF with a rollup for a near fall. They hooked up and rolled around the ring, with neither men getting a 3 count. We got even more pinning attempts and reversals. MJF picked up Darby over his head, but he carried over into a Code Red for a very close near fall. Darby climbed up top again for another Coffin Drop, but MJF rolled out to the floor. Darby pivoted and landed a coffin drop on the floor.

In the ring, Darby went for another Coffin Drop, but landed on MJF’s bad knee. Both men were down. Wardlow and Spears tried to run in, but Sting cut them down with a bat. MJF tried to roll up Darby with the tights, but only got a two count. He then went to ringside and grabbed Darby’s skateboard. He set it down and rolled it at Darby, and tried to bait him into disqualifying himself. Darby got to his feet and stared at the skateboard.

He gave it to the referee, which gave MJF enough space to punch him with the Dynamite Diamond. He then took him down with a side headlock takeover and got the win.

MJF defeated Darby Allin at 22:06

After the match, MJF escaped up the ramp. The announce team replayed some highlights from the match. Team Taz was shown up in the skybox.

My Take: A very good opener. The camera work on the interference was poorly done, and I’m not sure why. MJF and Darby both worked very hard. They are well on their way to main eventing PPVs. In a perfect world, I think I would have trimmed a few minutes from this, because a lot of the false finishes and reversals lost some of their shine as they were repeated.

Justin Roberts announced the next match would be for the AEW Tag Team Championship. FTR was out first with Tully Blanchard, followed by a Veterans Day themed entrance for the Lucha Brothers.

2. FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers: Chaos reigned to start the match. Cash Wheeler got dumped to the floor and Penta and Dax Harwood were the legal men in the ring. They traded punches and then all four men had a faceoff. Cash and Fenix tagged into the match and started trading punches. Fenix landed an extremely acrobatic arm drag, and then landed an elbow strike on Wheeler in the corner. Harwood pulled him to the floor so they could regroup.

Penta attempted to follow, but got shoved into the ring barricade. Fenix followed and was thrown into his brother. FTR slowed things down and isolated Fenix in the heel corner. He was able to break free after Wheeler missed a dropkick and went upside down against the ropes. FTR went for a double suplex on Penta, but Fenix made the save. He then placed Wheeler in the Tree of Woe, and Dax was on the ground underneath him. Fenix kicked them both with a dropkick, and then landed a head kick to Harwood a second time for a two count.

Penta stomped on the knees of Harwood. Both Penta and Fenix applied submissions to Harwood and Wheeler simultaneously. Fenix attempted mounted punches on the turnbuckle on Harwood, but got dropped into a hot shot on the top rope. Harwood baited Fenix on the apron, and while the ref was distracted Wheeler tied Dax’s mask to the bottom rope. The ref had to untie him while Harwood rained in free shots.

FTR continued to place pressure on Penta and isolated him in their corner. Fenix distracted Hardwood, which allowed Penta to land a lariat and get some breathing room. Another ref distraction prevented the tag, and Penta had to fight both members of FTR off. He landed a double DDT and scrambled to make the hot tag.

Fenix entered and landed knees and kicks on Harwood and Wheeler. He then landed a double rolling cutter and covered Harwood for a near fall. Fenix walked the ropes and kicked Harwood in the head. He then covered again for a near fall. Wheeler and Harwood used the AAA belt to smash Fenix over the head. Harwood then landed his sheer drop brainbuster for a close near fall.

Wheeler tagged in and Fenix kicked him in the head. Harwood and Wheeler regrouped and landed an assisted backdrop suplex for a near fall. Penta made a blind tag and interrupted an attempt at the big rig. He then stared down Tully Blanchard, which prompted him to grab Penta’s leg. The ref scolded Tully, but Harwood landed a hard right hand. He started the three amigos suplexes, but Penta blocked the second one. He landed three of his own, and tagged Fenix for a huge frog splash and a close near fall.

Penta and Fenix went for a spike Fear Factor, but Wheeler broke it up. Wheeler and Harwood then landed a stuffed piledriver on Fenix for a close near fall. They attempted an assisted brainbuster, but Penta broke it up. Fenix rolled up Harwood for a near fall. Penta tagged back into the match and set up for another fear factor. Fenix bounced off Harwood and took out Wheeler. Penta and Fenix pinned both members of FTR, but Penta was the legal man and got a near fall.

Tully handed Wheeler a mask from Los Super Ranas, and he entered the ring as the illegal man. He tried to steal the win with a pin using the ropes, but the ref caught him. Penta and Fenix then landed an assisted fear factor and covered for the win.

The Lucha Brothers defeated FTR at 18:36

After the match, Penta and Fenix celebrated with Alex Abrahantes. Miro and Danielson are up next. We got a video recap of their feud.

My Take: A good match, but not as strong as the opener. The finish was not good. I’m guessing the non-legal man getting pinned will result in the feud continuing, but I’m not sure I want it to.

Miro made his entrance first. He was then followed by Bryan Danielson.

3. Miro vs. Bryan Danielson: Miro refused a handshake to start the match. He also had his left quad taped up. They tied up, and Miro shoved Bryan down with his power advantage. Bryan landed a leg kick, but got thrown down when he tried a second. He then tossed Danielson across the ring and fired up the crowd. Danielson landed an european uppercut and a series of chops. He then grabbed a side headlock and landed some knees.

He continued with leg kicks and chops in the corne. Miro landed a knee to the gut and sent Bryan to the floor. It seemed to knock the wind out of him because he pulled his knees to this chest. Miro did not follow, and waited for Bryan to get back in the ring. Bryan had a black eye to start the match, but it was swelling more as the match went on.

Bryan landed kicks and strikes in the corner, but it didn’t seem to have much of an effect. Miro landed a kick and some strikes to slow Bryan down. After a moment, Bryan hit the ropes for a running lariat. Bryan sent Miro to the floor with a kick. He tried to follow up with a dive, but Miro intercepted him. He then suplexed him on the floor. Miro then threw Bryan into the steps. After a slow 10 count, Bryan got back in the ring.

Miro continued the assaults with knee strikes and a suplex. He then applied a chin lock. Bryan got back to his feet, but Miro overwhelmed him with strikes in the corner. Miro played to the crowd after tossing Bryan across the ring into the turnbuckles. Danielson landed kicks in the corner, and then a couple of running dropkicks. Miro shut down the third with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Miro tossed Bryan through the ropes and into the ring post. He spilled out onto the floor. Miro followed and picked up Bryan, but he reversed out and shoved Miro into the ring post.

Bryan then launched himself off the apron and landed a knee to the chest of Miro. Danielson went up top and dove onto Miro with a shotgun dropkick. He then kipped up and played to the crowd. Bryan landed hard kicks to the chest and back of Miro. He went for a head kick, but Miro blocked it. Bryan transitioned into a pinfall attempt, and then a knee bar. Miro sold tapping out, but eventually used his power to stand up and pull Bryan into a gutwrench suplex.

After both men got to their feet, Miro tossed Bryan with a release German Suplex. He attempted a second one, but Bryan reversed and landed a head kick for a near fall. Bryan pressed the offense with knee strikes to the head and ribs, and then stomped on the side of his head. Bryan fired up the crowd and sized up Miro for a running knee strike.

He attempted the knee, but Miro countered into a powerbomb for a close near fall. Miro pleaded towards the sky for help, and then called for the end of the match. He stomped on Bryan’s back, and then attempted to apply the Game Over. He eventually was able to apply the hold, but Bryan was able to crawl to the ropes and break it. Miro sold frustration and went to apply the hold a second time. He stomped on Bryan’s back repeatedly, and then attempted the hold.

Bryan rolled through and applied the Lebell Lock. Miro used his power to escape and landed some hard right hands from a mounted position. Bryan intercepted a strike and turned it into a triangle choke. Miro gouged at the face of Bryan to break the hold. After a reset, both men got to their feet and traded strikes. Miro got the better of it and demanded Bryan kick him. He obliged, and it had no effect. He cut down Bryan with one kick. This process repeated itself.

Miro picked up Bryan and set him on the top rope. They traded strikes on top, and Miro reversed into a DDT off the top. He then applied a Guillotine Choke, and Miro passed out.

Bryan Danielson defeated Miro at 20:06

Bryan walked up the ramp and celebrated up the ramp. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks will face Jurassic Express and Christian is up next.

My Take: A less than stellar finish to a great match. The DDT didn’t land like I assume the expected, and so it looked odd for Miro to pass out that quickly. Otherwise, they really told a very engaging story in the ring that felt very different than the first two matches.