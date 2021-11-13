AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center.

-Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

-Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the finals of the AEW Eliminator tournament for a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

-CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston.

-Darby Allin vs. MJF.

-“The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs. “American Top Team” Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

-Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a falls count anywhere match.

-Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

-(Pre-Show) Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter.

Powell’s POV: Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers. I will be attending the show along with the AEW Rampage tapings on Friday, so join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Full Gear beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear Jake team up with Will Pruett for an exclusive audio review. Jonny Fairplay and I will be hosting a special edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast on Monday with an early start time of 1CT/2ET at PWAudio.net.