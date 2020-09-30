09/30 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, NXT Takeover 31, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, the WWE women’s division, the WWE Draft, Impact Wrestling, ROH’s Pure Title tournament

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, NXT Takeover 31, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, the WWE women’s division, the WWE Draft, Impact Wrestling, ROH’s Pure Title tournament, and more…

Click here for the September 30 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

