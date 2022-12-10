ROH Final Battle lineup: The updated card for the today’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held today in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV Title

-Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brian Cage and “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa Liona for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

-Blake Christian and AR Fox vs. Dralistico and Rush

-(Pre-Show): Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

-(Pre-Show): The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-(Pre-Show): Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Cheeseburger and Eli Isom

-(Pre-Show): Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb

Powell’s POV: Castagnoli must join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses his match. The price is listed as $39.95 on DirecTV and is also available on other cable and satellite systems in addition to Bleacher Report (and FITE.TV internationally). Join me for my live review beginning with the Zero Hour pre-show as it streams on YouTube at 2cT/3ET and the main card pay-per-view at 3CT/4ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).