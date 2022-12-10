NXT Deadline lineup: The card for tonight’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for NXT Deadline, which will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship

-“Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his for live review of NXT Deadline beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and for the main card as it streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My separate audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.