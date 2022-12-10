NJPW Strong preview: Eight-man tag match headlines for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Alan Angels, David Finlay, Hikuleo, and Tama Tonga vs. Jay White, El Phantasmo, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson

-The DKC vs. Christopher Daniels

-Gregory Sharpe vs. Kenny King

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.